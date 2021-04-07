Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 182,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

