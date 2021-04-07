Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,017,298 shares.

Several research firms have commented on GPL. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $291.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.