Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Green Plains reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

