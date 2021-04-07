Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Green Plains reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.