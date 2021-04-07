Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.24

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.24 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 3,126,415 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

