Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz Purchases 7,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE GEF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 1,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $61.46.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.