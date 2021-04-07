Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Griffon worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Griffon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after buying an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.