Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.72 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Grin has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,265.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.68 or 0.03536212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00390523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.13 or 0.01102147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00466101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00418520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00033280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00303344 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,931,140 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

