Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.03% of Group 1 Automotive worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

