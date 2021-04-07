Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 2.7%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 43,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 98,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grown Rogue International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and chocolate edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.