Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 6,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 945,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

