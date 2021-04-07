Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Up to $62.26

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.26, but opened at $64.78. Grubhub shares last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 2,995 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,138 shares of company stock worth $528,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at $60,401,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Grubhub by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Grubhub by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

