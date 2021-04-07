Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 45,771 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.