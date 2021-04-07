GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.62. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 60,873 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

