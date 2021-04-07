GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.62. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 60,873 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.
The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
