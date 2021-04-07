Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.08

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $19.34. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 1,786 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

