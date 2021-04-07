Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

