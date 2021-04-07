Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $792,800.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GH traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.03. The company had a trading volume of 747,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,543. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.32.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.