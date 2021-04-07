Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$829.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$18.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$817,255.26. Insiders acquired a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $1,496,433 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

