Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$524.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.02. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$18.01 and a 12-month high of C$32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.40.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.