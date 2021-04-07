Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 48,433 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 517.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,653 shares of company stock worth $5,822,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

