Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 64,682 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,682 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in MGIC Investment by 62.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

