Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,915 Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAV opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

