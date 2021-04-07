Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

