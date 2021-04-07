Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

