Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,493 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 274.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Big Lots worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.