Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

