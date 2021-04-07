Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.83. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

