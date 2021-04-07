Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

