Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,957 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of AEG opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.