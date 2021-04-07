Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

