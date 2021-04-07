Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 324.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.