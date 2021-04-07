Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

