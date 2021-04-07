Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $4,210,540.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,650,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,232. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

WORK opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.