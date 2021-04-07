Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.