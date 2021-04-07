Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,988,000 after buying an additional 238,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 198,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $209.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.60.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.