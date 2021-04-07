Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

