Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,054 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

