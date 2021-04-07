Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $1,198,053.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,413,602. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

