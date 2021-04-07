Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

