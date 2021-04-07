Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,410 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in POSCO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in POSCO by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in POSCO by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. POSCO has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $75.56.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

