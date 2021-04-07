Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,890 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

