Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,493 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.