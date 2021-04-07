Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

