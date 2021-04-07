Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,441 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.