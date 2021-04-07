Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 773,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $317.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

