Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,634 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in DXC Technology by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DXC Technology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

