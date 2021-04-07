Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $83,998,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

