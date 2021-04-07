Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in ONE Gas by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.