Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

