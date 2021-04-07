Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,340 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

