Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 97,401 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,401 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 115.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.